Air rescue for West Highland Way walker

Image copyright Lomond MRT Image caption The walker was picked up by air ambulance

An injured walker has been rescued from a hillside path which forms part of the West Highland Way.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Conic Hill, above the southern end of Loch Lomond, at about 13:00.

They were later stood down after the casualty was picked up by air ambulance from the hill, which is close to Balmaha.

It is understood the walker had sustained a broken leg.