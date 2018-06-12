Car and lorry crash forces road closure

Police have closed the southbound carriageway of the A9 between Balhaldie and Dunblane following a serious collision between a car and a lorry.

The incident happened at about 12:55 approximately one mile from the Shell Service Station heading towards Stirling.

Police, fire crews and the Scottish Air Ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene of the crash.

Police Scotland has confirmed there are casualties.

Insp Andrew Thomson said the road closure is likely to remain in place "for some time" and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

He said: "Our collision investigation is likely to be ongoing for a number of hours and the southbound carriageway is closed, which has also allowed the air ambulance helicopter to land.

"As such, drivers should look to utilise Broxden and travel south via the M90, rather than the A9."