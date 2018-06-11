Fresh appeal in 'brutal' murder probe

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said Steven Donaldson was subjected to a "sustained and brutal attack"

Police investigating the murder of an Arbroath man whose body was found in a car park have issued a new witness appeal.

Steven Donaldson's body was discovered at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve at Kirriemuir on Thursday morning.

Detectives said the 27-year-old offshore worker had been the victim of a "sustained and brutal attack".

They have issued an appeal to trace three men seen in the car park at about 20:00 on Wednesday.

Police also want to trace the occupants of a black Range Rover-style car that was seen at 22:00 on Wednesday parked at the end of a driveway about half a mile west of the car park.

Det Supt Jim Smith said: "I am convinced the answers to what has happened sit within the communities of Angus.

"There has been significant speculation on social media sites.

"If you have something that can assist the investigation, please come forward."