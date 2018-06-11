Teenager killed man with single punch

Image caption John Watt was found in the street with a serious head injury

A 16-year-old boy has admitted killing a man with a single punch in a Dundee street.

The teenager, who cannot be named, struck John Watt on the cheek, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Mr Watt, 50, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain and died 14 hours later when his life support machine was switched off.

The teenager admitted a charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be sentenced in July.

Shouting threats

The court was told that the assault took place at 03:30 on 7 January in Albert Street.

Mr Watt was walking home after leaving a nightclub when he became involved in an argument with teenage partygoers.

The accused and others were leaning out of a window and shouting threats.

Mr Watt was seen with his arms outstretched as if gesturing to fight.

CCTV footage showed Mr Watt standing outside the flat for about six minutes, before walking away.

At the same time, the accused and others came out of the flat and the teenager ran after Mr Watt.

When he caught up with him, the accused punched Mr Watt once and ran way.

Mr Watt was seen lying on his back in the road with a bleeding head by a taxi driver, who dialled 999.

'Catastrophic injuries'

The teenager initially tried to blame two others for the assault.

He described one as gesturing "come on" while the other punched Mr Watt.

He told police: "He was only hit once and it was just a straight fall.

"The boy's legs just collapsed. He banged his head on the floor.

"It sounded like a bad bang. His head smashed off the floor and he was out."

The court was told that police inquiries, CCTV footage and eye-witnesses accounts showed that the teenager was responsible for punching Mr Watt.

Defence QC Mark Stewart said: "The accused was extremely shocked when he discovered how serious this was and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity."

Judge Lord Mulholland told the teenager: "You have pled guilty to a very serious matter. You punched his man causing catastrophic and unsurvivable injuries."