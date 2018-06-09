Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found inside a property on Park Street in the Crosshill area of Cowdenbeath

The body of a 49-year-old man has been found at a property in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Police said the man's body was found at a house in Park Street in the Crosshill area on Saturday.

They said an investigation had begun into the circumstances surrounding the death, which was currently being treated as unexplained.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the man's last known movements to contact them.