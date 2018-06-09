Man's death in Cowdenbeath treated as 'unexplained'
- 9 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a 49-year-old man has been found at a property in Cowdenbeath, Fife.
Police said the man's body was found at a house in Park Street in the Crosshill area on Saturday.
They said an investigation had begun into the circumstances surrounding the death, which was currently being treated as unexplained.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the man's last known movements to contact them.