Man dies after granary roof fall

Image copyright Google Image caption The man fell through the roof at WN Lindsay granary at Stracathro in Brechin

A man has died after falling through a roof at a granary in Angus.

Police said the man died from his injuries at WN Lindsay granary at Stracathro in Brechin.

Officers were called to the incident along with an ambulance crew shortly before 09:00 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a male having fallen through the roof. He subsequently died at the scene as a result of his injuries."