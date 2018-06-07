Tayside and Central Scotland

Man's body found at Angus nature reserve

  • 7 June 2018

The body of a man has been discovered at a nature reserve in Angus.

The discovery was made at 05:00 at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve at Kirriemuir.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that inquiries are at an early stage and road closures are currently in place beside the reserve.

