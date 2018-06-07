Insurance agent jailed for £90,000 fraud

Image copyright PPA Image caption Aaron Williams carried out the fraud over two-and-a-half years

An insurance agent who set up nine bank accounts to embezzle £90,000 from his employer has been jailed for 22 months.

Aaron Williams spent two-and-a-half years funnelling Aviva's money into the accounts to cover his gambling debts.

Williams was told by Sheriff William Wood he had carried out a "sophisticated, complex and sustained fraud".

The 29-year-old, of Perth, admitted stealing the money by carrying out fake refunds.

The fraud was committed between November 2012 and May 2015.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Williams was caught after a colleague noticed a payment being made to a "suspicious" account that did not appear to be linked to the customer involved.

David Holmes, defending, said Williams had become involved in large-scale betting and had mounted up large debts.

He said that instead of seeking help he had turned to crime to pay off his bets.

Williams' plea to have a community-based sentence and to be given time to repay the money was rejected by Sheriff Wood.