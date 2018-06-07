Tayside and Central Scotland

Insurance agent jailed for £90,000 fraud

  • 7 June 2018
Aaron Williams Image copyright PPA
Image caption Aaron Williams carried out the fraud over two-and-a-half years

An insurance agent who set up nine bank accounts to embezzle £90,000 from his employer has been jailed for 22 months.

Aaron Williams spent two-and-a-half years funnelling Aviva's money into the accounts to cover his gambling debts.

Williams was told by Sheriff William Wood he had carried out a "sophisticated, complex and sustained fraud".

The 29-year-old, of Perth, admitted stealing the money by carrying out fake refunds.

The fraud was committed between November 2012 and May 2015.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Williams was caught after a colleague noticed a payment being made to a "suspicious" account that did not appear to be linked to the customer involved.

David Holmes, defending, said Williams had become involved in large-scale betting and had mounted up large debts.

He said that instead of seeking help he had turned to crime to pay off his bets.

Williams' plea to have a community-based sentence and to be given time to repay the money was rejected by Sheriff Wood.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites