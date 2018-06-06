Three charged over Perth city centre murder bid
Three men have been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Perth city centre.
The 35-year-old received injuries to his head and body during an incident in South Street at about 01:20 on Sunday.
The three men, who are aged, 21, 22, and 23, are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Police closed the road between Scott Street and King Edward Street while an investigation was conducted.