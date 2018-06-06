Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Police closed a section of South Street following the alleged assault

Three men have been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Perth city centre.

The 35-year-old received injuries to his head and body during an incident in South Street at about 01:20 on Sunday.

The three men, who are aged, 21, 22, and 23, are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police closed the road between Scott Street and King Edward Street while an investigation was conducted.