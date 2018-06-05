Image copyright Google

A Perth meat-processing plant has received £4m in government funding to improve its infrastructure and create 80 jobs.

The money for ABP Perth is from the Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation (FPMC) grant scheme.

It is part of an overall investment of £18m to construct new facilities.

The Scottish government said the scheme had supported about 100 Scottish food and drink businesses with £45m and created about 1,000 jobs.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "The Scottish government is doing everything we can to support Scotland's successful food and drink industry, which has been going from strength to strength in recent years.

"Our long-term ambition is to help double that industry's value to £30bn in the next 12 years."

'Boon to economy'

He added: "Today's investment in ABP Perth is part of a longer-term investment programme, which will help to fund major infrastructure projects - creating jobs and driving on the industry in Scotland.

"Scotland's beef producers will benefit from the availability of processing facilities of the highest quality, and the project itself will be a boon to the local economy for many years to come."

Tom Kirwan, managing director of ABP's UK Division, said: "We look forward to beginning work and transforming Perth into one of the most modern facilities of its kind in the UK.

"The improvements will benefit everyone from our farmer suppliers through to our colleagues and the local economy.

"It will create 80 additional jobs on site and provide significant employment during the construction phase."