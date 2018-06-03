Image copyright Alastair Seagroatt Image caption The area is popular with kayakers. (Library image)

A rescue operation has been carried out at Clunie Dam on Loch Tummel in Perthshire.

It is understood a man had been sitting on rocks when he slipped and fell into the water shortly before 14:30.

Members of Edinburgh Kayak Club assisted with the rescue before the emergency services arrived.

The man was pulled from the water at about 15:35 and was taken from the scene by helicopter. His condition is not known.