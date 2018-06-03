Tayside and Central Scotland

Major police investigation in city centre

Police activity in Perth Image copyright Stuart Cowper

A street in the centre of Perth have been sealed off while police officers investigate a violent confrontation.

South Street in the city centre has been closed between Scott Street and King Edward Street following what has been described as "a serious incident".

Forensic officers have been working at the scene and a silver tent has been erected.

Police have not disclosed any details of the incident.

