Image copyright University of Stirling Image caption The new complex is expected to open by summer 2020

Plans for a £20m transformation of sports facilities at Stirling University have been approved by councillors.

The redevelopment will include the creation of a new sporting complex at Scotland's University for Sporting Excellence.

The new building will include purpose-built studios, a fitness suite, three-court sports hall, and an indoor cycling studio.

It is expected to open by summer 2020.

Work on the new facility will begin in the autumn.

Image copyright University of Stirling

The existing National Swimming Academy, National Tennis Centre, sports hall and squash courts will remain in their current form.

Stirling University principal Prof Gerry McCormac said: "Alongside the exciting Campus Central project, the sports facilities redevelopment is part of our major enhancement programme that will transform campus life and help us achieve our strategic aim of being one of the top 25 universities in the UK by 2021."

Director of Sport Cathy Gallagher said: "The unique feature of sport at the University of Stirling is the environment within which Olympic medallists train and compete alongside students, staff and the wider community.

"This development will mark the beginning of another exciting chapter for sport at the university and within the Stirling area."