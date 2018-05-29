Image caption John Styles was remanded in custody at Dundee Sheriff Court

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a Dutch artist in Dundee.

John Styles is alleged to have hit Jeroen Van Neijhof, 38, with a piece of wood and repeatedly struck and kicked him on the head and body.

Prosecutors allege Mr Styles repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a knife or similar instrument.

Mr Styles made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case was continued.

He faces a further charge of stealing £10 and a box and its contents.

Mr Neijhof was found dead at his flat in Dundee's Brown Constable Street at about 09:35 on Friday.

Defence solicitor David Duncan made no motion for bail on Mr Styles' behalf during a brief hearing.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded Mr Styles in custody.