Thousands enjoy Biggest Weekend in Perth

Image caption Noel Gallagher was the headline act at the Biggest Weekend in Perth

Up to 20,000 people gathered at Scone Palace in Perth for the Scottish leg of the BBC's Biggest Weekend musical festival.

Emeli Sande, Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were among top acts taking part in the event.

The Biggest Weekend is being held in Swansea, Perth, Belfast and Coventry.

Performances by more than 120 acts will be available on BBC television, radio and online over the weekend.

Image caption Jim Kerr of Simple Minds seen on stage at Scone Palace

Image caption Emeli Sande was among the big names performing in Perth

Image caption The Shires also performed on stage at Scone Palace

Image caption The sun came out for fans at the Biggest Weekend in Perth

