Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found at a property in Brown Constable Street in Dundee

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a property in Dundee.

Police were called to the scene in the city's Brown Constable Street at about 09:30 on Friday.

The man's death was originally described as unexplained but is now being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they believed it was a contained incident and there was no threat to the local community.

Det Ch Insp David Pinckney said: "Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is continuing and there has, and will be, police activity in the area for some time.

"I would like to thank the local community for their understanding whilst we carry out our investigations.

"Additional patrols will be carried out in the area by community officers to provide reassurance and assistance to local residents."