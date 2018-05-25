Brother of Annalise Johnstone charged with her murder
- 25 May 2018
The brother of a woman whose body was found by a roadside in Perthshire has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Jordan Johnstone, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone in the neck at the Maggie Wall's Memorial in Dunning.
He made no plea at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
Ms Johnstone's body was discovered by the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on 10 May.