Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland near the B8062 on 10 May

The brother of a woman whose body was found by a roadside in Perthshire has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Jordan Johnstone, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone in the neck at the Maggie Wall's Memorial in Dunning.

He made no plea at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

Ms Johnstone's body was discovered by the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on 10 May.