Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police are treating the death of 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone as murder

A 24-year-old man has been charged over the alleged murder of a woman found dead by a roadside in Perthshire.

The body of the 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone was discovered in a wooded area by the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on 10 May.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but police later confirmed it was now a murder inquiry.

Ms Johnstone, was from Ardrossan in Ayrshire, but had travelled to the Tayside area to visit relatives.

The man in police custody is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was found in a wooded area by the B8062

Det Supt James Smith, of Police Scotland, said: "I can now confirm that we have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of Annalise Johnstone, whose body was found in a wooded area at the roadside of B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday 10 May .

"Our thoughts continue to be with Annalise's family and friends at this difficult time."