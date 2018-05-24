Image copyright Google

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attacking a woman in the Seagate area of Dundee city centre.

Marian Lupu, of Dundee, is accused of assaulting the 22-year-old woman in St Paul's Court on Monday morning

Mr Lupu made no plea during a brief hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and was released on bail.

The alleyway was sealed off by police officers for several hours on Monday while an investigation was carried out into the incident.