Image copyright Hufton+Crow Image caption The £80m museum will open on 15 September

An exhibition of newly-commissioned photographs of Dundee's V&A Museum will be displayed during this year's Venice Biennale.

The exhibition is part of Time Space Existence, organised by the European Cultural Centre with the support of the GAA Foundation.

The £80m museum will open to the public on 15 September.

The exhibition will be held from Saturday until 25 November beside the Rialto Bridge on the Grand Canal.

Image copyright Hufton+Crow

The museum's architect, Kengo Kuma said: "The big idea for V&A Dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, and to create a new living room for the city.

"I hope the museum can change the city and become its centre of gravity.

"I am delighted and proud that this is my first building in the UK."