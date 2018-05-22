Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lassie the osprey welcomes her chick

The first osprey chick of the season has hatched at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire.

Female osprey LF15, nicknamed Lassie, stood up to reveal a chick 30 minutes after volunteers spotted a crack in one of the eggs at about 07:30.

It is the ninth chick that has been born to the resident pair LM12 and LF15 since 2015.

Staff at the trust expect another two eggs to hatch in the coming days.

Image copyright Scottish Wildlife Trust Image caption Two more chicks are expected to hatch in the coming days

Rachael Hunter, Perthshire ranger for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "It's exciting to have our first chick of the season.

"All being well, the eggs will hatch in the same order as they were laid, and roughly the same amount of time apart."

The ospreys' progress can be followed on the Loch of the Lowes live webcam.