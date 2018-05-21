Van crashes into house following two-vehicle collision
21 May 2018
A van has crashed through a fence into a house following a two-vehicle collision in Perth.
The incident took place at about 07:25 in Rose Crescent close to the junction with Taymount Terrace.
Police, fire and rescue and ambulance crews attended the scene of the incident.
A Tayside division spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident and the house was unoccupied at the time of the collision.