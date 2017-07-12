Image caption The V&A Museum of Design Dundee is due to open in 2018

V&A Dundee has launched a national project inspired by a selection of objects that will be displayed in the new museum when it opens in 2018.

The Scottish Design Relay begins in Dundee in August before travelling to Orkney, Caithness, Shetland, Govan, and Aberdeen.

Groups of young people will work with local designers and be introduced to an object with a link to their community.

The new designs and prototypes will be displayed in the V&A Dundee museum.

Image copyright V&A / Orkney Library and Archive Image caption The local objects include a 100-year-old hooded Orkney chair

The local objects include a model of the Dounreay Fast Reactor, a 100-year-old hooded Orkney chair, and a Fair Isle jumper once worn by the commander in chief of the British Home Forces.

The Govan leg of the relay includes a "Clutha" vase designed by Christopher Dresser and made with trademark bubbles and streaks by Glasgow glass-makers James Couper & Sons.

The Aberdeen group will study an enamelled plaque by James Cromar Watt, an architect and jeweller of the Scottish arts and crafts movement.

Image copyright Caithness Horizons Museum Image caption A model of the Dounreay Fast Reactor will be shown to the group in Caithness

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: "The Scottish Design Relay highlights just how special and varied this collection will be and, even more excitingly, has the potential to inspire a new generation of designers.

"The new prototypes produced by the young people will be displayed in the museum, providing a great opportunity for everyone who visits V&A Dundee to see the vibrancy of Scotland's design future."

Mhairi Maxwell, the museum's project coordinator, said: "V&A Dundee will celebrate Scotland's design achievements and this project is a great opportunity to help inspire the young designers of the future.

"At each stage of the Scottish Design Relay those taking part will define a problem and come up with a solution after being guided through the design process.

"This is a real opportunity to connect young people to their design heritage and create something that could have a positive impact on their community."