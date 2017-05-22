Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at a Dundee pub.

A 32-year-old man was treated in hospital for an injury to his abdomen following the incident at the Cutty Sark on Kingsway East at about 21:50 on 7 May.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 40-year-old man was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.