Man charged over Dundee pub stabbing
- 22 May 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at a Dundee pub.
A 32-year-old man was treated in hospital for an injury to his abdomen following the incident at the Cutty Sark on Kingsway East at about 21:50 on 7 May.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 40-year-old man was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.