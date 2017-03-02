Image copyright Supplied Image caption The man was last seen heading towards City Square

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an assault on a shop worker in Dundee.

The incident took place at the Ann Summers shop in Reform Street at about 13:50 on 4 January.

Following the attack, the suspect left the store and walked south on Reform Street, towards City Square.

The man was described as Asian, in his late 40s, about 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short, thick, dark hair which was greying.

He was wearing brown shoes, dark trousers, and a three-quarter length grey tweed jacket.

The man also wore a black-and-white checked scarf and carried a dark rucksack with a distinctive yellow trim.