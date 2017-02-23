Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Stagecoach building on Dunkeld Road

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two men in Perth.

The teenager was walking with a friend in Dunkeld Road, near the Stagecoach building, at about 16:40 on Wednesday when the attack happened.

Both men were aged between 20 and 25 and of slim build.

The first man was 5ft 11 in tall, with short, brown hair and was wearing a dark red tracksuit top and blue jeans. The second man was about 5ft 9in tall.

He had short, dark brown hair and wore dark-coloured clothes.