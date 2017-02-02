Image copyright Dundee University Image caption Dr Catriona Davies and Dr Lucina Hackman set a forensic challenge for the children in the show

Two Dundee University forensic science lecturers will star in a new CBBC show highlighting potential future careers.

Dr Catriona Davies and Dr Lucina Hackman from the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification will feature in an episode of All Over the Workplace.

The show follows two children, called Edwin and Leila, who take on the role of forensic scientists under the guidance of the doctors.

The children investigate bones washed up on Monifieth beach.

Mystery bones

Dr Davies said, "We were asked to put together a scenario to help the children get a better understanding of what it is we do.

"It was up to them to figure out if the bones were human or animal.

"It was great to have Edwin and Leila in the lab.

"They were very inquisitive and asked lots of really important questions."

Dr Hackman said: "This programme is great at encouraging children to think about different career choices.

"Getting the younger generation enthused about science and anatomy is really important and we are grateful to have been given this opportunity from CBBC."

All Over the Workplace: Forensic Scientist will be broadcast on the CBBC channel on Wednesday, 8 February at 19:30.