Image caption Falkirk Sheriff Court was told Duff slept in his car overnight

A drink driver found by another motorist lying in the road with his trousers down has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Jason Duff was discovered falling in and out of consciousness on Bo'ness Road in Polmont, Stirlingshire on 31 May last year.

The case was described by a prosecutor as one with "unusual circumstances".

The 44-year-old, of Cowdenbeath, Fife, was also banned from driving for four years.

Depute fiscal Siobhan Monks said a member of the public was driving along the road when he came across Duff's 15-year-old Peugeot 206.

Miss Monks said the Peugeot engine was running, but the vehicle was stationary, and Duff was not in it.

The other motorist stopped and found Duff "lying in the road, under the influence, with his trousers down, falling in and out of consciousness".

Slept in car

A blood sample taken at Forth Valley Royal Hospital three hours later showed Duff was still over twice the legal drink drive limit.

Duff told police he had drunk alcohol and slept in his car following an argument with his girlfriend.

Miss Monks said that when Duff woke up he decided to drive to work, but felt unwell, stopped his car and got out, but could remember nothing more.

Solicitor advocate Stephen Biggam, defending, said: "He had become dehydrated, that's why he passed out."

Duff pleaded guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of drink-driving.

In addition to the driving ban and unpaid work order, Sheriff John Mundy placed Duff under social work supervision for 18 months.

He said: "This is a serious matter.

"The court does have the power to impose a custodial sentence, but it would be better for you to receive some kind of structured support."