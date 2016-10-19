Male pedestrian dies after lorry collision on A90 near Petterden
- 19 October 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A male pedestrian has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A90 north of Dundee.
The incident happened near Petterden at about 15:00.
The northbound carriageway of the A90 was closed to allow police investigations to take place.
Police Scotland said the man's next of kin had been informed but no further details would be released until he had been formally identified.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.