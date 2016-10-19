A male pedestrian has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A90 north of Dundee.

The incident happened near Petterden at about 15:00.

The northbound carriageway of the A90 was closed to allow police investigations to take place.

Police Scotland said the man's next of kin had been informed but no further details would be released until he had been formally identified.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.