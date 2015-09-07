Police in Perthshire are appealing for information after more than 300 straw bales were destroyed in a fire at a barn in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers said they were keen to trace a group of 10 to 12 youths who were in a field near Mains of Kilgraston farm in Bridge of Earn on Friday evening.

They said the bales of straw, valued at about £10,000, were destroyed in the fire at about 03:40 on Saturday.

Police appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious activity to contact them.