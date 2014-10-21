Edinburgh to Dundee train conductor racially abused
Police are investigating after a train conductor was racially abused between Markinch and Dundee.
The Saturday 22:09 Edinburgh to Dundee service was passing through Fife when the conductor was targeted by a couple.
A woman with blond hair and a man wearing a light blue top are believed to be responsible.
PC Lynda Casey of British Transport Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the "unwarranted abuse" to come forward.