The Queen's Baton will visit the Kelpies and Glamis Castle and will ride on a quad bike during its time in Tayside and central Scotland.

The baton is currently travelling round hundreds of communities in Scotland as the countdown to Glasgow 2014 continues.

It contains a message from the Queen which will be read out at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. It has been a tradition of the Games since 1958.

The baton arrives in central Scotland on Tuesday 24 June when it tours the Falkirk council area. It will be carried through communities across the region including Denny, Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Bainsford, Falkirk, Bo'ness, Blackness and Grangemouth.

One hundred and two baton bearers will take part in the relay, which visits landmarks including the Falkirk Wheel and Blackness Castle.

The following day, the baton relay moves to Clackmannanshire where it will take in Kennet, Clackmannan, Alloa, Sauchie, Fishcross, Coalsnaughton, Muckhart, Dollar, Tillicoultry, Alva, Menstrie and Tullibody.

One of the highlights in this region will be its visit to Castle Campbell, where it will travel on a quad bike.

Commonwealth ceilidh

When will the baton relay be near you? 24 June (Falkirk) - Denny, Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Bainsford, Falkirk, Bo'ness, Blackness and Grangemouth.

25 June (Clackmannanshire) - Kennet, Clackmannan, Alloa, Sauchie, Fishcross, Coalsnaughton, Muckhart, Dollar, Tillicoultry, Alva, Menstrie and Tullibody.

27 June - Dundee.

28 June (Angus) - Monifieth, Carnoustie, East Haven, Arbroath, Forfar, Glamis, Kirriemuir, Northmuir, Brechin and Montrose.

4-5 July (Perth and Kinross) - Blair Atholl, Pitlochry, Birnam, Dunkeld, Blairgowrie, Rattray, Scone, Perth, Methven, Crieff, Muthill, Gleneagles and Auchterarder.

6 July (Stirling) - Dunblane, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, Thornhill, Aberfoyle, Drymen, Killearn, Balfron, Kippen, Bannockburn, Doune, Callander, Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

On 27 June, the baton arrives in Dundee. After a series of events to celebrate the Commonwealth Games and initiatives to get local people involved in sport, the day will culminate with a Commonwealth ceilidh in the City Square at night.

The following day, the baton relay moves to Angus where it visits Monifieth, Carnoustie, East Haven, Arbroath, Forfar, Glamis, Kirriemuir, Northmuir, Brechin and Montrose.

On 4 and 5 July, it will be in Perth and Kinross and baton bearers will be seen in Blair Atholl, Pitlochry, Birnam, Dunkeld, Blairgowrie, Rattray, Scone, Perth, Methven, Crieff, Muthill, Gleneagles and Auchterarder.

Then, on 5, 6 and 7 July, the baton will travel to the Stirling Council area, visiting Dunblane, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, Thornhill, Aberfoyle, Drymen, Killearn, Balfron, Kippen, Bannockburn, Doune, Callander, Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

One of the highlights here is the come and try sports events, featuring Commonwealth disciples such as rugby, bowls and gymnastics.

The BBC is showing a video stream online for every day the baton is in Scotland. To find out more, visit the Queen's Baton Relay website.