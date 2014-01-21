Peak Sports Centre in Stirling evacuated after ammonia leak
- 21 January 2014
A sports centre in Stirling was evacuated earlier after a small chemical leak.
Fire crews, police and an ambulance were called to the Peak Centre in Forthside Way at about 10:30.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fumes from a leak of diluted ammonia had blown into the air vent to the swimming pool.
One staff member complained of a sore throat and stinging eyes. No-one was hospitalised.
Maintenance engineers ventilated the area and the centre has since been reopened to staff and the public.