A sports centre in Stirling was evacuated earlier after a small chemical leak.

Fire crews, police and an ambulance were called to the Peak Centre in Forthside Way at about 10:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fumes from a leak of diluted ammonia had blown into the air vent to the swimming pool.

One staff member complained of a sore throat and stinging eyes. No-one was hospitalised.

Maintenance engineers ventilated the area and the centre has since been reopened to staff and the public.