Image caption James Chaplin posted photographs of the woman on Facebook

A Dundee man has admitted causing a woman "fear, alarm and upset" by posting topless and semi-naked photographs of her on Facebook.

James Chaplin, 65, posted the pictures of the woman on the social networking site between 8 and 11 June this year and made comments of a sexual nature.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caused "upset and embarrassment".

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for background reports.

Chaplin was charged under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

Sheriff George Way asked for social work background reports and an assessment of Chaplin's suitability for an electronic tag.

The sheriff said: "What happened her is perfectly clear, but I need to know why."

John Boyle, defending, reserved his plea in mitigation until the date of sentencing.