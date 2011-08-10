Image caption Brian Cox is the current rector of Dundee University

A Dundee arts graduate has won the support of a Hollywood star to make a series of films about homeless people.

Scott Davidson impressed X-Men and Bourne Identity actor Brian Cox with a short film he made about Dundee's homeless last year.

Now, Cox - the current rector of Dundee University - has been helping Mr Davidson with a plan to expand the project to cities across the globe.

The next film, titled Think, will be shot in London.

Mr Davidson, a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College and from Dundee, said he wanted to make a film that helped people understand the situations the cast have found themselves in.

The original, called Pressure, featured 16 homeless people from his city reciting the lyrics of the Queen-David Bowie song Under Pressure.

The 28-year-old said: "I hope to give insight into understanding a social issue. I have gained so much in the way of opportunity in my life and career, so I try to give back where I can as much as possible.

"It's fantastic, and slightly surreal, that Brian has become involved as he is a Holywood legend."

Mr Davidson said Cox's involvement was to oversee the progress of the project and give him feedback at meetings every few months when he was in Dundee.

He added: "My creative development will benefit through gaining the opportunity to do something I love and hopefully my work with the charity can help inspire people to donate, give their time or at very least understand the issue involved."