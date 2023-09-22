Man who died in Dalbeattie crash identified
Police have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in a south of Scotland town.
Ian Spencer, 56, from the Castle Douglas area, was killed in the accident which took place in Dalbeattie at about 19:40 on 15 September.
The crash happened on Craignair Street, near its junction with Port Road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and police have appealed for information.
Sgt Lloyd Caven said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian at this difficult time.
"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn't already spoken to officers to please get in touch.
"I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any dashcam footage which could assist us to make contact."