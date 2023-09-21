Why are Scots supporting Fiji at the Rugby World Cup?
- Published
It's no surprise that soldiers at an Army base just outside Edinburgh are getting behind their team at the Rugby World Cup in France.
But what is unexpected is that the fans at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik aren't supporting Scotland.
Instead, hundreds of soldiers there are rooting for Fiji.
Fijians have been serving and fighting in Scottish Army units for generations and have been a huge part of regimental history and tradition.
Many are based at Penicuik which is home to the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
The soldiers have been following the action and as Fiji look more likely to get out of the tournament's group stages, more and more are getting behind the south sea island team.
Around 30 soldiers are training on the rugby pitch at the base. The vast majority of them are Fijians and their spirits are high.
"It puts the country on the map," says Sgt Joeli Raduva who is still buzzing from Fiji's historic win over Australia on Sunday.
"People say we are entertainers but hopefully now that we are serious contenders, the world of rugby will pay particular attention."
His pride is echoed by Fusiler Fus Rabuka.
"I'm so proud of the Fijian team and all of us are so happy.
"It means a lot because of the small place we have come from and getting to play against big countries and tier one teams."
Rugby is by far the main sport in Fiji and attracts a huge following back at home according to Fusilier Joape Kotobalavu who has no doubt his team can win the World Cup.
"We come from a rugby culture, back at home rugby is our number one sport.
"We are progressing well in the World Cup, we're just taking it week by week."
This weekend Scotland play Tonga but its an uphill battle to get out of the group after a defeat against South Africa and world number one side Ireland still to play.
"We've got some incredible Fijians soldiers here," says Major Ed Shepherd who is in charge of the rugby squad at the Battalion.
"They're all really good at rugby and love rugby so it's great to have the passion.
"We really wish the best for the Scottish rugby team. They've still got a couple of games left where they could come through but right now it looks like Fiji are our hops to get to the next round."
Scotland face Tonga this weekend.
Fiji's next game is against Georgia at the end of the month.