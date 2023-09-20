Boy, 4, stands for first time thanks to 'Iron Man suit'
- Published
A four-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition has been able to stand for the first time while wearing what his family call his "Iron Man suit".
When he was born, Seth McFadzean's parents were told their son would never stand on his own two feet due to a severe form of scoliosis.
But he has been able to do it thanks to a specially-designed standing shell.
His mum Carrie, from Dumfries, said that seeing Seth stand for the first time was a "massive moment".
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, she said: "Seth has a very severe form of scoliosis, this gives him poor muscle tone throughout his entire body.
"The Iron Man suit, as we like to call it, enabled him to stand fully upright with support for the first time ever and that was a massive, massive moment for our family.
"It was really emotional the first time we saw him in it. He's actually quite tall, we had never seen him stand before.
"He absolutely loves being in it and he's almost the same height as his big brother."
Seth was born with an extra chromosome 18, giving him a condition called Tetrasomy 18p Mosaicism. At his time of birth, Seth was one of only seven cases recorded globally.
His parents, Carrie and Peter McFadzean, had been looking for ways to help Seth stand in an effort to "make life easier as he gets older".
Carrie said: "We had tried different walking frames, different standing frames and he hated every single one of them."
But the mother-of two said his reaction was different when he got his standing shell.
"The first time he was ever in it he just smiled, he was happy," she said.
This shell was designed and created by paediatric orthotist Mhairi Johnston.
She suggested the shell as a "less bulky, closer fitting alternative" to frames, which could be customised with colours and pictures.
She said: "This shell supports Seth in a standing position, and it can be used with a table so that Seth can do activities whilst using it.
"The aim is for Seth to stand, assisted by a parent, for 10 minutes to an hour every day.
"I have seen Seth grow from a baby to a little boy over the past three years, and I've been amazed at his progress and determination. He's a wonderful wee boy."