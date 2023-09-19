Man appears in court over A7 double fatal crash
- Published
An 82-year-old man has been accused of causing the death of his wife and another driver by dangerous driving.
Walter Tait, of Selkirk, appeared in private at the town's sheriff court charged with the offence on 26 November last year.
It is alleged he caused the deaths of Keith Holme, 90, from Melrose, and 79-year-old Janette Tait on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk.
Mr Tait made no plea and the case was continued. He was released on bail.