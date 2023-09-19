Council asks residents if they want traffic wardens
A Scottish council has begun asking residents if they want to see a return of traffic wardens.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway is among a minority across the country that does not employ its own enforcement staff.
Some residents have complained about parking issues and say more regulation is needed.
A consultation is now taking place to explore a range of options, including a return of wardens.
A string of public meetings has been planned across the region as well as an online option.
Police traffic wardens were removed after a review following the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.
The police can still enforce parking rules when a serious issue arises but they say they do not have the resources to provide dedicated parking patrols.
However, local authorities can apply to run their own schemes, known as decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE), to administer penalties.
Currently 21 of Scotland's 32 councils have such DPE schemes in place.
Both Dumfries and Galloway and the neighbouring Scottish Borders are now considering the move.
A series of "community conversation events" will look at what could be done to tackle the parking issue in Dumfries and Galloway.
Ian Blake, who chairs the council's communities committee, said: "It is important to us that everyone who has an opinion to share on parking across our region can contribute to the development of our new strategy.
"Please attend one of the community conversation events and complete the public survey, and have your voice heard."
He said staff would be on hand to listen to public views.
Jackie McCamon, the vice chairperson of the committee, added: "This is a great opportunity for the residents of our region, and those who visit for work or leisure, to have their opinions heard and considered as the new strategy is developed.
"Nothing is decided at this point - your views can make a real difference to develop and influence parking controls, management and enforcement in the years to come."