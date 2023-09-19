Dumfries station's bridge replacement approved
- Published
A new footbridge has been approved for a historic station in southern Scotland.
Opponents argued that the structure would be "out of scale" with the B-listed Victorian buildings in Dumfries.
Network Rail applied for listed building consent to improve access for passengers at the site.
Planning committee councillors said the upgrade should have been made "years ago" and cleared the project to start work later this year.
Opponents said they feared the new structure would be out of keeping with the buildings around it.
They were particularly concerned by the height of two lifts at either end of the new bridge which they said could have been reduced.
Network Rail said the scheme had been designed to "be sympathetic to the look and feel of the historic character of the station".
"We need to look at this for the future proofing of our railway station," Councillor Archie Dryburgh told Dumfries and Galloway Council's planning committee.
"We want to make sure that our station is fit for purpose."
He said he hoped the current bridge could be retained somewhere in the town.
"I would like to see the bridge remain in Dumfries so it could be used for its historical value," he said.
Keith Walters, who represents the Nith Ward, spoke out against the project.
"It would tower over the single-storey building on platform two," he said.
"If this was anywhere else we would be saying that it is not an appropriate building."
However, North West Dumfries councillor Andy Ferguson, said he was "totally supportive" of the proposals.
"For me it is an absolute improvement - it should have been done years ago."
The planning committee agreed and granted listed building consent for the scheme.