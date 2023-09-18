In pictures: Stranraer Oyster Festival

Celebrity chefsColin Hattersley
A number of celebrity chefs were part of proceedings in Stranraer

Thousands of people turned out to take part in a celebration of the native oysters of Loch Ryan at the weekend.

A programme, including demonstrations from celebrity chefs Michael Caines, Julie Lin, Tony Singh and Felicity Cloake, ran until Sunday evening.

The Stranraer Oyster Festival was first held in 2017 but has been cancelled on a couple of occasions due to Covid.

However, the community-led event has proved a hit since it returned to action last year.

Pete Robinson
The event is a celebration of the native oysters of Loch Ryan
Pete Robinson
Cookery demonstrations proved a popular attraction
Pete Robinson
The festival draws food fans from across southern Scotland and beyond
Pete Robinson
The event has gone from strength to strength since it was first held in 2017
Pete Robinson
Good crowds turned out for the demonstrations put on over the weekend
Pete Robinson
Thousands of oysters were consumed across the three days
Pete Robinson
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon attended the festival this year

All images are copyrighted.

