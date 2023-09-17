The inspiration behind a Borders common ridings board game
A former festival flower girl has created a new strategy board game based on her beloved Borders common ridings.
Glasgow-based gallery assistant Jo Reid launched Border Riding after her idea was snapped up by games company Stout Stoat.
The game encourages players to create boundaries, as well as explore beliefs, allegiances and prejudices.
Jo said: "You can be serious and play traditionally, or go wild - in one game we ended up worshipping crocodiles."
Every summer, towns and villages in the Scottish Borders elect principals, or standard bearers, to lead their communities in celebrating centuries-old traditions and conflicts.
An integral part of the festivities is mounted cavalcades checking the boundaries of their historic burghs and community lands.
Thousands of supporters turn out during the annual celebrations, in towns like Hawick, Selkirk, Peebles and Lauder, to support the principals and their mounted followers.
Growing up in West Linton, where the Whipman's Festival takes place each June, 26-year-old Jo savoured the ceremonies and gallops.
The award-winning film-maker said: "The inspiration for the game came from the festivals all closing down during the pandemic and me reflecting on how important they were during my childhood.
"I was already wanting to create a board game, and eventually arrived at the idea of the common riding festivals being a ritual where you retrace your steps around the border of your community.
"I never thought it would have widespread appeal but people love it.
"It's not just moving pieces around a board, it's about telling a different story every time you play."
Border Riding players map the story of their new community by creating rituals, landmarks, traditions and boundaries.
Friendships and rivalries are forged with the introduction of Them and Us as a standard bearer leads each round of the drawing and story-telling game.
Among the many consultants during the development stages of the game were principals from Borders festivals along with members of marginalised communities, such as Romani travellers.
Jo added: "While it's a fun game in many ways, it does explore how borders can create long-lasting divisions between communities.
"Our entire world has all of these invisible borders that are meaningful - just like the ones celebrated with the common ridings.
"You can play the game seriously and traditionally, or go wild - in one game we ended up worshipping crocodiles, while still having those core themes and ideas.
"You never know how Border Riding will play out, but it does make you think about your community and your values."
Printed in the format of a large hiker's map, Border Riding was launched in Edinburgh on Friday.
Stout Stoat's Bryan Tyrell designed the graphics with Eli Spencer acting as chief illustrator for the eye-catching map game.
A spokesman for the games company said: "Players map the story of a village and ride into its history.
"Inspired by traditions, they will explore a community's boundaries and where we draw them, following rules printed on the massive and richly illustrated map.
"While inspired by the common ridings in the Scottish Borders, this game can be about any community, and take place at any time in any setting."