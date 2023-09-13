Fallen walker stretchered off Southern Uplands hillside
Three mountain rescue teams were called out to help a fallen walker in the Southern Uplands.
Police Scotland called them out at about 15:40 on Tuesday to a spot close to the summit of Culter Fell.
Members of the Moffat, Tweed Valley and Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Teams were sent to the scene.
Working together they located the woman and were able to stretcher her off the hillside before she was taken to a waiting ambulance.
In total 22 mountain rescue team members from across the three groups were sent to the incident.
They were able to use Phone Find technology to locate the woman and get her to an ambulance.
The Tweed Valley group described it as a "another great example of teams working together".