Strike action announced at DuPont Teijin Films' Dumfries plant
A series of strikes has been announced at a packing plant in southern Scotland that supplies to major UK supermarkets.
Unite said about 100 of its members would take part in five 12-hour stoppages in September at the Dupont Teijin Films (DTF) site in Dumfries.
It claims the company "by-passed" agreed collective bargaining procedures to impose a wage rise of just over 3%.
The union said that represented a "massive, real terms pay cut" for workers.
The five stoppages will take place on 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 September while an overtime ban has been in place since July.
DTF supplies food packaging to supermarkets, as well as institutional catering for hospitals, schools and home meals for the elderly.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's Dupont membership are not prepared to tolerate a company which imposes a wage offer, and also refuses to talk with the workforce's trade union.
"A 3.3% offer represents a massive, real terms pay cut and our members won't stand for it.
"Dupont workers who have been ignored by management will soon make their voices heard when they down tools."
The company has been approached for comment.