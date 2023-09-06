Organisers promise fight to bring back Tour o the Borders
Organisers have said they will be "fighting harder than ever" to bring back a major cycling event in the Borders.
Nearly 2,000 riders took part in the Tour o the Borders on Sunday but it has already been confirmed it will not be held next year.
It has taken place since 2014 but there have been concerns about road closures.
Hillside Outside - which stages the event - said it was hopeful it could return in 2025.
The organisers said they had received a great deal of "positive feedback" after the weekend's race.
Earlier this year Hillside Outside confirmed there would be no Tour o the Borders next year.
They said Scottish Borders Council had effectively "called a halt" on it due to requests from residents unhappy about routes having to be shut on the day.
The local authority insisted it was "fully committed" to supporting the event and was willing to work to find ways to make it happen.
Hundreds of riders participated on Sunday on a new route which took in parts of Dumfries and Galloway.
Event director, Neil Dalgleish, said: "We've had a fair few amazing weekends but this one is right up there for me.
"Touro genuinely means so much to so many of the people who come here to ride it; the overwhelming response to the event on Sunday is testament to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to deliver an event of this scale."
While confirming there would be no event next year he said "some progress" had been made on bringing it back for future editions.
A meeting has been sought to discuss the possibility further.