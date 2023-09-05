In pictures: Gravel cyclists hit Galloway
Hundreds of cyclists have been in southern Scotland for a three-day race in Galloway.
The Raiders Gravel ran from Friday to Sunday and saw Alistair Brownlee and Amelia Mitchell emerge victorious.
The field for the second edition had more than doubled with 236 cyclists taking to the trails of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Unesco Biosphere.
Organisers said they were "really pleased" with the event which had its headquarters in Gatehouse of Fleet.
It included two sections - one of which allowed people who wanted a "more sedate riding experience not to be intimidated by the more competitive riders".
"Last year we created a special and unique atmosphere and we managed to retain that despite the growth we experienced," said Maximillian Wussler, co-owner of organising company, RED:ON Events.
"The Galloway Forest Park is one of the most beautiful areas in the UK, with some of the best gravel trails around and we're hugely proud to be able to use it for our events, and grateful to Dumfries and Galloway Council, Gatehouse of Fleet and all our other partners for their continued support."
Both race winners said their experience of southern Scotland had been a good one.
"I've really enjoyed it, it's an amazing, beautiful place and a good format having three days of racing," said double Olympic triathlon gold-medallist Brownlee.
"You get some good racing and some good training in."
Mitchell said she felt she had benefited from British Gravel champion Danni Shrosbree suffering a puncture on day one.
"It's not bad is it?" she said of her general classification win.
"It's a shame Danni punctured on the first day because I think she would have beaten me overall, albeit it's been fun having a bit of a tussle the last two days."
