In pictures: Gravel cyclists hit Galloway

CompetitorsJoe Cotterill/Raiders Gravel
The number of entrants more than doubled for the Raiders Gravel event this year

Hundreds of cyclists have been in southern Scotland for a three-day race in Galloway.

The Raiders Gravel ran from Friday to Sunday and saw Alistair Brownlee and Amelia Mitchell emerge victorious.

The field for the second edition had more than doubled with 236 cyclists taking to the trails of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Unesco Biosphere.

Organisers said they were "really pleased" with the event which had its headquarters in Gatehouse of Fleet.

Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
The racing took place over three days in Galloway
Joe Cotterill/Raiders Gravel
The Galloway Forest Park formed the backdrop for the event

It included two sections - one of which allowed people who wanted a "more sedate riding experience not to be intimidated by the more competitive riders".

"Last year we created a special and unique atmosphere and we managed to retain that despite the growth we experienced," said Maximillian Wussler, co-owner of organising company, RED:ON Events.

"The Galloway Forest Park is one of the most beautiful areas in the UK, with some of the best gravel trails around and we're hugely proud to be able to use it for our events, and grateful to Dumfries and Galloway Council, Gatehouse of Fleet and all our other partners for their continued support."

Both race winners said their experience of southern Scotland had been a good one.

Joe Cotterill/Raiders Gravel
Organisers said they were really pleased with the south of Scotland event

"I've really enjoyed it, it's an amazing, beautiful place and a good format having three days of racing," said double Olympic triathlon gold-medallist Brownlee.

"You get some good racing and some good training in."

Mitchell said she felt she had benefited from British Gravel champion Danni Shrosbree suffering a puncture on day one.

Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
Alistair Brownlee and Amelia Mitchell emerged as winners
Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
There were two sections to the event - including one for those who wanted a "more sedate riding experience"

"It's not bad is it?" she said of her general classification win.

"It's a shame Danni punctured on the first day because I think she would have beaten me overall, albeit it's been fun having a bit of a tussle the last two days."

Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
The Raiders Gravel had its headquarters in Gatehouse of Fleet
Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
It was the second edition of the race in Galloway
Roo Fowler/Raiders Gravel
Competitors praised the location as an "amazing, beautiful place"

