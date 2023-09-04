Man arrested after cash stolen from Lockerbie bombing memorial
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged after money was stolen from a church memorial room honouring the victims of the Lockerbie bombing.
Police Scotland said a 59-year-old had been charged after the incident at Tundergarth Church on Friday 25 August.
The room honours the 270 people killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland on 21 December 1988.
The man was released on an undertaking to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.
Tundergarth Church overlooks the field where the nose cone of Flight 103 came down.
It is one of four memorial sites in and around the town of Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a theft from a church.
"He has also been charged in connection with intent to commit theft from the same location. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Tundergarth Kirks Trust, which works alongside the Lockerbie Legacy Foundation to preserve the room, said donations were vital to keep the church open.