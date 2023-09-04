Drug driver tried to blame victim for fatal Innerleithen crash
A driver who killed a man on a motorbike while under the influence of drugs tried to blame his victim for the crash.
Andrew Taylor, 48, drove head-on into Brian Wilson, 60, on the A72 near Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders on 23 April 2022.
He admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit due to a number of drugs including cocaine.
Judge Lord Arthurson deferred sentence until 9 October.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Taylor, from Galashiels, had initially lied about what had happened.
"I know that I was on the right side of the road," he claimed. "The bike crossed the road and hit me head on."
However, he subsequently admitted in court that he had caused the father-of-two's death.
It emerged he already had five road traffic convictions.
Prosecutor Mark Mohammed told how Taylor and a woman had spent the previous evening drinking alcohol and taking cocaine until late.
On the morning of the crash, he got behind the wheel of his Mini Countryman to go to a shop to get more drink.
However, he left without buying anything after getting into an argument with an ex-partner at the store.
He was on the A72 when the collision occurred.
Mr Wilson, from Newtongrange, who worked for Scottish Water, had gone out for a ride on his Suzuki bike after finishing his shift.
The court heard how he did not have time to avoid the collision after the car crossed the centre line of the road.
Other drivers described Taylor as "not fully with it" and "under the influence of something".
A blood sample had the presence of a number of substances including cocaine, a sedative called Clonazepam and morphine.
In a statement after the hearing, Mr Wilson's family said they had been "utterly devastated" by the death.
They added: "This driver was selfish and reckless, ruining our lives.
"Even his actions of previously failing to turn up for court and dragging out the prosecution has worsened our pain.
"We now hope the sentencing will fairly reflect everything that has happened."
Taylor will return to the dock on 9 October at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Lord Arthurson told him he could expect a "substantial custodial sentence".