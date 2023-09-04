Ice- cream attraction Cream o' Galloway set to close down
A long-standing ice cream making visitor attraction in southern Scotland is to close down.
The owners of the Cream o' Galloway centre - Wilma and David Findlay - said it was a "very difficult" decision to shut the site near Gatehouse of Fleet.
Its final day of operation will be on 17 September - five of its 13 staff will be made redundant.
Cream o' Galloway ice cream will continue to be made on the farm with new owners set to take over.
The site offers a range of events and activities for visitors, including ice-cream making workshops.
In a statement the owners said: "Cream o' Galloway was launched almost 30 years ago.
"Over that time, it has given us much happiness - as well as a healthy dose of frustration every now and again."
They thanked all the staff who had been involved over the years and said they would contact all customers with bookings after the 17 September closure date.
"We will be very sad to close the doors of Cream o' Galloway, but time catches up with all of us," they added.
"The visitor centre buildings will be made available to lease in due course, and we look forward to seeing new businesses in new formats thrive on the farm in the future."
Cream o' Galloway launched in 1994 with a small play area added to the site a year later and a visitor centre in 2000.
A woodland playground shut at the end of 2020 as a result of Covid.
The sale of the ice cream brand is in progress while sister company The Ethical Dairy - which produces artisan cheese - will continue to operate.